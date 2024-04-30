SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
SOFI stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
