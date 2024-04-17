SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 466.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,939 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after buying an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

