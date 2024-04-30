PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PGGM Investments increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 839,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after purchasing an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 158.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

