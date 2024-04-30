Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. Coursera has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

