Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.200-2.300 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.27 million. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $42,616.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger sold 1,388 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $35,505.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $42,616.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,372 shares of company stock worth $369,521 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSV. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

