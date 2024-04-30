EVERTEC (EVTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. EVERTEC has set its FY24 guidance at $2.82 to $2.94 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.820-2.940 EPS.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, analysts expect EVERTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVERTEC stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $42.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other EVERTEC news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 100,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $3,719,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

