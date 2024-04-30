Taylor Morrison Home’s (TMHC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

