CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance
CNP stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43.
CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.
