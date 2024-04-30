Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $132,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.26.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $713.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $686.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.00. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $369.66 and a 52-week high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

