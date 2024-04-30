Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,766. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.