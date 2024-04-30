Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.

LDOS opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

