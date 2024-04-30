Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.92-3.07 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. UBS Group downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

