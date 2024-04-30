Conduent (CNDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Conduent has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNDT. StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

