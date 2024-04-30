American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.530-5.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.53 to $5.73 EPS.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

