JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

