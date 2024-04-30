Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Commerzbank Stock Down 2.4 %

CRZBY stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

