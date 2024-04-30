Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Declares Dividend of GBX 17

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

Shares of RWA stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416. The company has a market cap of £301.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. Robert Walters has a 52 week low of GBX 344 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.16).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 7,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £27,230 ($34,204.25). Corporate insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

