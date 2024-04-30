Elementis plc Plans Dividend of $0.02 (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Elementis Stock Up 0.1 %

ELM opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 140.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.51. The company has a market capitalization of £837.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,570.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elementis

In other news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 136,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £196,562.88 ($246,907.27). Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Further Reading

