Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.36. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.