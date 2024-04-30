Analysts Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Target Price at $34.44

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.00, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,447,000 after buying an additional 135,918 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

