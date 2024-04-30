Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

Telesat Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $121.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Telesat by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,780,000 after purchasing an additional 215,581 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Telesat by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,076,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

