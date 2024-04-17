SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.