K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells C$768,910.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$768,910.00.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

KNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.98.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

