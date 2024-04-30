Head to Head Comparison: Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) & Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Live Current Media and Edgio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgio 0 2 1 0 2.33

Edgio has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 227.76%.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and Edgio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.00 -$15.73 million N/A N/A Edgio $338.60 million 0.18 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.40

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edgio.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A N/A N/A Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07%

Summary

Live Current Media beats Edgio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

