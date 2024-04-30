TD Cowen Increases Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $37.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -0.22. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,333,000 after buying an additional 388,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

