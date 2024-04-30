Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

UPST opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.94. Upstart has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

