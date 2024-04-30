Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total value of $1,474,726.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,626,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total value of $1,474,726.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,626,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,450 shares of company stock worth $61,106,939 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

