Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $426,408.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,996. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

