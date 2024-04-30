Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $13.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLRS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $744.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.55. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

