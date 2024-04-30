Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $114.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 18.07%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

