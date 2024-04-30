Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

