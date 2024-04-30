Brokerages Set Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herbalife
Insider Activity at Herbalife
Institutional Trading of Herbalife
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 14.6% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 44.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 230.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.
Herbalife Trading Up 0.9 %
Herbalife stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $886.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.22.
Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.
About Herbalife
Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Herbalife
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.