European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERE.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

ERE.UN stock opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -23.61%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

