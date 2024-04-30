StockNews.com Lowers Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Intevac Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.21 on Friday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
