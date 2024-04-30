StockNews.com Lowers Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.21 on Friday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Intevac by 41.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intevac by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 67,457 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Intevac by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 352,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 48.6% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

