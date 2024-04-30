AerCap (AER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. AerCap has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $88.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

