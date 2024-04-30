AerCap (AER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. AerCap has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AerCap Stock Performance
Shares of AerCap stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $88.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AerCap Company Profile
AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.
