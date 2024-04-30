David Gregory Medilek Sells 175,000 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.98.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

