Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Target Price at $156.63

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 244,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.