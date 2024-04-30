Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.
Contineum Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
About Contineum Therapeutics
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
