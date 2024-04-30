MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on May 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$44.48 and a twelve month high of C$68.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
