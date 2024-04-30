MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on May 15th

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$44.48 and a twelve month high of C$68.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.29.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

