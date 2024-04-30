Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
