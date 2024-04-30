Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.