PVH (NYSE:PVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45. PVH has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PVH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.