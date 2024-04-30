Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.08% of GlycoMimetics worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

