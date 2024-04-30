SES AI (SES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SES AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SES AI Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:SES opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. SES AI has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.21.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
