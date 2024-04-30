SES AI (SES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SES AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SES AI Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SES opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. SES AI has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Insider Transactions at SES AI

About SES AI

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,750. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

