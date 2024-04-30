Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lyft Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of LYFT stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
