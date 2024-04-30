Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Pacific Assets’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pacific Assets Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PAC stock opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 357.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.02. Pacific Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 338 ($4.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($4.90). The firm has a market cap of £445.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,742.86 and a beta of 0.42.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

