Choreo LLC Buys 15,175 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

