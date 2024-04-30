MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

MVB Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

