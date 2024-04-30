MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.12%.
MVB Financial Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.
MVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MVB Financial
About MVB Financial
MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MVB Financial
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst Sentiment, Revenue Growth Will Lead AbbVie Stock Higher
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.