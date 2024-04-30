Chase Investment Counsel Corp Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 2.4 %

AMGN opened at $276.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

