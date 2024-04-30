CoreCard (CCRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect CoreCard to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CoreCard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCRD opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.36. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Stories

